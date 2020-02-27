ANACONDA-In Anaconda, a young 16-year-old girl has been fighting for her life after a snowmobile accident earlier this month.
Morgan Sanders is a vibrant young 16-year-old from Anaconda with a smile so bright she lights up a room. Her mom Faith Anderson says her laugh is contagious and has a loud boom that comes from her gut.
At about 5-feet 10-inches, Morgan is an athlete and basketball, volleyball and cheerleading are her passions. Similar to most teens her age, Morgan learned to drive recently.
However on February 15, her life changed in an instant. Morgan went out for her first snowmobile ride ever with her grandpa. Faith said Morgan had a need for speed and missed a turn and was thrown from the snowmobile into a tree.
The pair were up at Georgetown Lake and her grandpa sat with her for over an hour waiting for first responders. However, the location made it hard to reach Morgan without equipment.
To help rescue Morgan, community members stepped up and offered their equipment to allow EMTs to get Morgan out of the woods.
"If my friend Gary Donahue and Mara Dunne and her husband hadn't shown up, this could of been a much more dire situation," Faith said.
Morgan was flown to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula where she was stabilized before being flown to Sacred Heart in Spokane with a traumatic brain injury. Morgan has spent the last 13 days in Spokane trying to recover.
"It's been a roller coaster, there's been good days and bad days and last night was definitely her best night," Morgan's dad Darin Sanders said.
Darin says over the past few days, their family has seen improvements, Morgan has been able to smile, squeeze a volleyball and even try to interact with her family and friends.
"She said I love you, it's always in a whisper and kind of struggles to get the words out but she is saying words," Faith said.
The Anaconda community has stuck by Morgan to show her she is not alone during this tragedy. The high school hosted fundraisers, her best friends Gracey and Kesslyn made t-shirts in her honor and their mom's even started a GoFundMe to help the family with expenses during this tough time.
The GoFundMe started by Amie Garland and Christine Klanecky has already received over $30,000 for Morgan. The pair say they appreciate the support from all across Southwest Montana.
Faith and Darin started a Facebook group for the community to follow Morgan's journey and they say people from 19 different countries are following her progress.
"I can't control any of this, we can just love and support her the best way possible and let God do his miraculous work," Faith said.
In the next few days, Morgan will be transferred to a rehabilitation center to continue her recovery.
For more information on the GoFundMe click here and to follow Morgan's journey on Facebook click here.