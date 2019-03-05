ANACONDA- After receiving several feet of snow last week, reinforcements arrived to help dig out Anaconda-Deer Lodge County.
Last Wednesday, Anaconda-Deer Lodge Chief Executive Officer Bill Everett declared a state of emergency for the county. Everett says they received 40 inches of snow in 48 hours.
"Hopefully our community understands and are patient with us," he says. "These guys are on their 11th day straight working 16 to 18 hours per day, fatigue is kicking in but these guys are still working strong."
The governor approved the emergency assistance and crews from across western Montana, including Butte have lent Anaconda a helping hand. Montana Disaster Emergency Services Field Officer, Rick Forkel traveled to Anaconda along with crews from the Montana Department of Transportation.
"There's that collaboration across the board with local resources and state resources, we're working towards getting this community back to normal ," Forkel says.
Everett said they had about 50 pieces of snow removal equipment working to clear the streets on Tuesday. The snow removal process comes with a price tag of at least $100,000 says Everett. The state of emergency provides reimbursement for some of the costs and Everett says he will be speaking with government officials to work out a plan for the rest.
Emergency funding ends for Anaconda at 12 AM Wednesday morning.
Everett says all their emergency services are open and school is back in session.
"The number one thing residents can do is help out your neighbor," Everett says. "Help them plow their sidewalk, check on them for their well-being different things like that and if you need assistance we have an emergency number that is open."
Everett says after the emergency funding ends, local crews will work hard to clear the rest of the snow in the upcoming weeks.