ANACONDA - The heavy snowfall and cold temperatures that blanketed Montana in late February are exhausting resources for Anaconda-Deer Lodge County.
The county made an emergency declaration on Wednesday, and is appropriating city funds to use for clearing roads and making sure emergency personnel can travel.
The Montana Department of Transportation also declared a severe driving condition on I-90 near Warm Springs and state Highway 48 through Anaconda on Wednesday due to low visibility and snowy roads. Click here for the latest road conditions.