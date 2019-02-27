ANACONDA- People are recovering from the recent snow storms as city workers try to dig the town out from under two feet of snow.
City plows are working long hours to clear the streets of Anaconda. The town has hired four contracted plow companies to help them clear the snow.
Anaconda-Deer Lodge Chief Executive Officer Bill Everett says they have the fire department driving snow plows as well. Police officers are delivering emergency supplies to residents and are driving stranded people to the hospital if needed.
Everett says police are asking residents to check on their elderly neighbors.
Everett says it's going to be a "long haul" getting the roads cleared around town.
"We are doing everything that we possibly can," he says. "Our road crews are doing an amazing job, and getting huge assistance from other departments in our local government as well as great assistance from local contractors."
Everett says the county is using up a lot of their supplies to combat this large amount of snow.
The National Weather Service says about half an inch is expected for Wednesday night in Anaconda, and subzero temperatures are expected for next week.
School is closed in Anaconda on Thursday, and Everett says his crews have been working hard to clear the roads and parking spots at the schools.
If anyone is in need of emergency assistance in Anaconda they're asked to call 406-563-5241.