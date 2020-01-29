ANACONDA- A robotics team comprised of Anaconda and Butte High students is preparing for the world competition in Houston, Texas after winning the state competition.
The robotics team "robolution" is hard at work gearing up for the big competition, by building and programming their robot.
Last year, was the teams rookie year after receiving a grant from the Upward Bound program to start the group. The team finished second to last in the state competition last year but after a year of hard work they finished first overall in the state.
The state competition then qualified them for the world competition in April.
"It's actually kind of a surreal experience, because we had so much growth to and to accomplish that in one year is pretty phenomenal," said coach Carlton Nelson.
Team captain Caleb Thompson says they also learned a lot after going to the world competition to observe last year, he says learning what they have to do to win.
"That really gave us a leg up on terms of this years competition, on terms of strategy and build, coding strategy all kind of tips that teams gave us while we were there," said Thompson.
At the competition the team will have to deliver and stack blocks as high as they can in under two minutes and thirty seconds. The team says, they're making some much needed upgrades to their robot because they know the competition will be tough.
Robolution will compete against over 70 different countries and thousands of students from across the world.
The team says they're practicing almost every day to prepare and they're excited to represent Anaconda, Butte and Montana.
The team is fundraising for the competition in April, to learn more about how to help these students, click here.