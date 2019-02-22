BUTTE- For the first time in seven years, amateur boxing is back.
Saturday evening, Montana Golden Gloves will host the Butte Invitational, an amateur boxing tournament for kids from 8 to 18. Gym owner Leigh-Ann Whitworth says competitors from all over the Treasure State will compete in Butte.
Whitworth says there are three Butte competitors and the kids are excited to finally compete at home.
"We actually are able to have our own fans in the gym watching these kids perform," Whitworth says.
There are over 20 scheduled matches on Saturday night. Weigh-ins for the competitors will be Saturday morning at 10 AM and the fights will begin at 6 PM.
Whitworth says NorthWestern Energy and Glacier Bank are sponsoring the tournament.
The winners from Saturday's matches will compete in regional and national tournaments across the state.
Whitworth says their goal is to bring boxing back to the Mining City and host more tournaments in the future.