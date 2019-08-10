BUTTE- In an effort to beautify Butte, business owners on Main Street in Uptown have come together to create a new outdoor seating area in the alleyway behind 5518 Design.
The idea for an alleyway pedestrian mall was proposed a few months ago by Headwaters RC&D. Last week, the Lizzie Block Pedestrian Mall was blocked off for traffic and open to the public.
Each morning participating businesses place chairs and tables outside and flowers were placed all along to alleyway by Headframe Spirits. Jon Wick, owner of 5518 Design said, "This just gives people another option to enjoy our Uptown business district, it gives people a reason to come up here spend some time and enjoy it."
Wick says they want to make the area a destination for outdoor events and activities. Saturday morning, the alleyway had its first performance by the Tiernan Irish Dancers from Butte.
There are also lights strung up above the alleyway and Wick says it's surreal to sit their at night. "This is the character of Uptown Butte, these alleys are unique and it's a uniquely urban setting and we're just trying to celebrate that and make it something special," said Wick.
The pilot project is still in its early stages and organizers are still trying to add more to the space. Wick says they want to add even more tables for pedestrians and murals on the walls.
The alleyway is open for use with tables and chairs from 10 AM to 10 PM, says Wick.