News broke Wednesday that the Trump administration reversed a decision to close Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers. The two Job Corps centers in Montana will stay open.
Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester both said they supported keeping the Job Corps centers open.
Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced that the Anaconda Job Corps would be removed from the chopping block. The announcement means the Trapper Creek Job Corps near Darby will also stay open.
From a press release from Sen. Steve Daines:
U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released the following statement on the news that all Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers, including Montana’s Anaconda and Trapper Creek Centers, will remain open and operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“This is a big win for Montana and our country. I’m glad that President Trump, Secretary Perdue, and Secretary Acosta listened, and are keeping these critical centers open and under the Department of Agriculture,” Daines said. “Our job corps centers are critical. They provide hundreds of jobs in Montana, and provide future generations of young Montanans the tools they need to succeed in the work force. I greatly appreciate President Trump working with me to save these Montana jobs.”