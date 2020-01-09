BUTTE-In the upcoming weeks, the airwaves could go silent for the student-run radio station KMSM at Montana Tech.
The student-run station has been a staple at Tech for the past 45 years, coming on the airwaves for the first time in 1975. On Thursday, the doors to the station were locked in the Student Union Building and former staff say they've spent the past few weeks clearing out all their CDs.
The student-run media was not just in the studio, former station manager Tristan Little says they also provided music for tailgates and other live events.
Last month, a decision was made by the Associated Students of Montana Tech to shut down the station and cut funding after a survey found the station was not very popular among students.
Little adds all the DJs for the station were volunteers and for them it was a labor of passion and commitment. "Well it actually creates a better rounded individual, it gives people a lot more happiness and there's always someone that needs to be doing this," Little said.
The Associated Students of Montana Tech say the decision could be reversed in the upcoming weeks and nothing is final.
Little and other former radio staff encourage the community to show their support for the station and reach out to the school.