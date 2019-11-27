MDT is reporting two accidents near Butte on Highway 2 and I-90 Wednesday afternoon.
A single vehicle crash happened on top of Pipestone Pass on Highway 2 about 9 miles south of Bert Mooney Airport in Butte at 12:20 p.m.
MDT says emergency responders are at the location and traffic is able to flow; however, a lane is blocked.
Another accident was reported on Homestake pass heading eastbound outside of Butte at 12:42 p.m.
MDT says the accident caused a blocked lane, but traffic is flowing on the shoulder of the road.
According to MDT, drivers should expect slow-moving traffic and delays around both locations. Road conditions at this time are showing scattered snow and ice.