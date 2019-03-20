DILLON- The Montana Western women’s basketball team claimed their first national championship Tuesday night after defeating Oklahoma City University 75-59.
The win was a huge accomplishment for Western athletics and fans were proud.The team was welcomed home by dozens of fans Wednesday afternoon.
The team played at the Rimrock Auto Arena in Billings for the NAIA D1 championship. On their ride back from Billings the team stopped at local schools like Big Timber Grade School to celebrate the victory with students.
In the tournament, the Bulldogs competed against 32 teams from across the country for the title.
Head coach Lindsay Woolley says he proud of his team and the hard work they put into this season. Woolley said, “once we kind of got halfway through the first quarter, we started adjusting really nicely and we did a really nice job defensively.”
Senior Brianna King was named tournament MVP and led the team with 37 points in the game. King said, “I was in the zone obviously we all wanted the champion ship, so we were all playing really hard and I was just kind of shooting my shot.”
The Bulldogs say they’re thankful for the Dillon community for supporting them this season. King said, “we had so much support at the game the crowd was insane, and it just means a lot to us like the whole team.”
The team was treated to snacks and even showed off their trophy to fans.
Woolley says the team will get some well deserved rest before gearing up for next season.