ANACONDA-In Anaconda, one restaurant is making their unique mark on the community with a variety of homemade foods and desserts, including king cakes in honor of Fat Tuesday.
The Firefly Cafe is tucked away in the iconic blue building on Main Street. The restaurant has been Barbara and Steve Nelson's dream for the past 30 years.
The couple says they've wanted to open a restaurant since they met in culinary school 30 years ago and after moving to Anaconda, their dream came true just a few months ago.
"I really felt like I needed something whimsical and fun that represented me and Steve and it's like what about Firefly Cafe," Barbara said.
Every morning the two chefs are up bright and early, getting to the restaurant around 7 a.m. to start making their homemade meats, soups and desserts. Barbara says everything, except their French fries, is made from scratch.
The restaurant even caters to gluten and dairy allergies with a majority of their recipes.
"People are really excited about having the different choices," Steve said.
Steve adds what sets their cafe apart from other restaurants is they're an eclectic restaurant because they incorporate foods from across the world into their menu.
Barbara says they have traveled across the United States and have allowed their experiences to inspire their menu, including their special this week the oriental chicken salad.
"We can learn about different food cultures and so we make the foods of the different holidays whether its an Asian holiday, an American holiday and we have a lot of family and friends who celebrate Fat Tuesday," Barbara said.
The couple brought a slice of Mardi Gras to Anaconda this Fat Tuesday, serving up homemade King Cakes.
The Anaconda community has taken notice to their diversity. Barbara says they average eight new customers a day.
The couple says they enjoy providing the community with a unique culinary experience seven days a week.
"We really strongly feel that the more there is for people to enjoy, then we're going to see people come to our community," Barbara said.