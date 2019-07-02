BUTTE- Tuesday was a day 26 years in the making for the veterans of Southwest Montana as over 100 people gathered at the site of the new Southwest Montana Veteran's Home for the groundbreaking ceremony.
Local, state and federal officials gathered at the new site surrounded by veterans from Southwest Montana and the public.
Veterans at the ceremony said they never thought this day would come but they're thankful the government approved the $5 million needed to build the facility.
The home will sit on 10 acres of land off of Blacktail Loop donated by the Harrington family of Butte. The site will include 5 cottage units with 12 beds in each with a nursing and cooking facility. There will also be a community center and covered sidewalks so veterans can enjoy the outdoors. The site will have top of the line amenities for the veterans said government officials.
"It was a joint effort but it all started with the people of Butte, when the going gets tough the people of Butte get to work and that’s ultimately it," said U.S. Senator Jon Tester.
Tester says he's thankful everyone could work together to make this well deserved home a reality.
The new facility will not only serve Butte's veterans but those in the 5 surrounding county's including Jefferson, Madison, Beaverhead, Powell and Deer Lodge said Commander of the Butte United Veteran's Council Mike Lawson.
Lawson says they expect the facility to be utilized right away and are thankful work has finally began. "Tells the public how important it is to the veterans, just look at the veterans that are here and they're so enthusiastic and caring, it's a good example of just how we are," said Lawson.
Senator Tester, along with Lawson, Montana Governor Steve Bullock, U.S. Senator Steve Daines, Butte-Silver Bow Co. CEO Dave Palmer and others dug the dirt to signify the start of construction.
Crews are beginning work on the foundations for some of the buildings says Lawson and they expect the new home to be complete by the fall of 2020.