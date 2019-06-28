BUTTE- Butte hero and former NFL player, Colt Anderson hosted his annual Dream Big events to give back to the Butte community.
It was a busy day in Butte on Friday, and to start off the day 450 kids and a few former NFL players participated in Colt Anderson's Dream Big Skills Camp.
Naranche Stadium was packed with young athletes, proud parents and current and former NFL players, including Jason Babin. Babin played on the Philadelphia Eagles with Anderson and didn't hesitate to say yes when Anderson asked him to help coach the camp.
Babin said, "The kids are a little bit younger and they're like oh they're just big guys and we're just out here having fun going from station to station and we're just big kids anyway."
Babin says it's all worth it too see the joy on the campers faces, like 9-year-old Jace Rauch. Rauch said, "I'm practicing and getting ready because I want to be in the NFL when I grow up and my dad says this will help me get in the NFL."
Rauch said he learned a lot from the coaches during the two hour camp. The young athletes did a lot of the same drills NFL players do each practice, including agility, speed and balance training.
Anderson said, "It was chaos but it was awesome, I appreciate all the volunteers the coaches that came out to help me, I couldn’t of done it without them."
The fun didn't end at the stadium, Anderson teamed up with the Butte Police Department to give several deserving kids the experience of a lifetime. Trey Cabrera was one of 9 kids Butte police officers picked up and gave a special escort to the Dream Big kids day at the Butte Civic Center.
Officer Ryan Hardy even gave Trey a junior badge and let him talk to dispatch over the radio. Cabrera was all smiles the whole way to the Civic Center and learned what each button in the police car does.
All the kids picked up by the officers received new sneakers for back to school or for their favorite sport. Anderson ordered shoes for them in their favorite color and size.
Anderson said, "Really just doing stuff like this getting kids out and about and active and letting them know that computers, tablets and iPads aren’t the only things that are fun."
The kids, the athletes and the officers then joined hundreds of kids in the Civic Center for the event. Anderson packed the Civic Center with games, free food and music. A fun tradition of giving back to the Butte community.
At the end of the event each of the 9 children got a ride home in their new sneakers by police officers.
Babin said he couldn't help but be amazed by the community spirit of Butte. "I think the biggest thing that has kind of impacted me is personally seeing how the community is behind everything that goes on, like everyone bleeds Butte."
All the proceeds from the camp and Thursday nights gala will go directly to the Dream Big Foundation, which helps fund activities for children in Butte.
Friday night, there is also a poker run in Uptown Butte from 4 PM to 7 PM and live music on Park Street from 7 PM to 11 PM and the events are free to the public.