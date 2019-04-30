Taking your Great Falls business global

GREAT FALLS- Local businesses going global? We’ll share how you can make that happen for yourself.
This week, entrepreneurs can learn how to expand their trades through a free class called, Export 101 Workshop.
What sparked this, was trying to help businesses develop other sources of income because if you only have one income or client, it could potentially lead to challenges if their’s a market downturn.
On May 2nd, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., international experts are sharing how to export and help you understand the benefits of international trade for your business, as well as the Montana and national economies.
An example, of a business who’s already started doing this, is Timeless Seeds in Ulm. They export their lentils to the West and East Coast because the demand for lentils from restaurants is so high.
If more local businesses go global, it means an increase in jobs, more raw materials, and facilities expanding.
After this workshop, one on one consulting sessions is also being offered.
The Great Falls Chamber of Commerce says ExportMontana has partnered with the U.S. Commercial Service, U.S. Small Business Administration, and the Montana District Export Council to help small businesses in Montana with leveraging federal, state, and local export assistance programs.
Montana businesses export more than $1.7 billion annually to 127 foreign markets.