Raising downtown Great Falls parking meter costs

GREAT FALLS- It may cost you a couple of extra coins to park in downtown Great Falls. Right now, parking meters in downtown Great Falls cost 50 cents an hour. But, after the city took a second look at their budget, they’re looking at raising it to one dollar an hour.
About six months ago the city’s Parking Advisory Commission was proposing people pay two dollars an hour. Once the community caught wind of this, people weren’t too happy and started talking about it amongst our city, resulting in the price lowering.
The city says 50 cents isn’t enough because they need to afford parking upkeep including equipment, garages, and improving the city’s lighting system. Some places like Bozeman may not “charge” for parking, but what people may not realize is, their taxes are paying for it.
“All cities are bound by the same statutes governing what we can do with those taxes. There are limitations on taxing authority as well. Meaning, the state limits how much and what type of taxes any city can levy on its citizens. That being said, it's likely that each city has slightly different priorities. Not all cities are not equal in how much they receive due to property valuations,” said Craig Raymond, the City of Great Falls Planning and Development Director.
Free parking also causes behavioral issues. Not to mention, businesses tend to lose shoppers if non-customers are utilizing parking in front of their store. By raising parking prices, it’s decreasing vandalism problems Great Falls faces. Nothing is set in stone; the city is still working out proposals. All money going into the meters goes right back into the program.
The city says meter rates haven’t been increased for many years. However, parking garage prices increased 10 dollars a month in Sept. 2017.
“The city historically for years kept rates low and had deferred critical maintenance for years and that is the biggest reason why the price tag is so high on the list of improvements that we are doing right now,” said Raymond.
As of 2019, the 800,000 dollar parking budget includes:
-LED lighting replacement.
-New surveillance system.
-Normal garage repair and renovation, like joint and crack sealants, broken roof drains, concrete repair and preservation, expansion joints, window art box window water damage, entrance gate and revenue control equipment.
This budget may vary depending on what bids are received.
The Parking Advisory Commission is a body of community members who have a background with business or are invested into downtown Great Falls. They’re appointed from the city commission. They can recommend policies, but can’t make them.