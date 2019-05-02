New kids summer camps in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS- We’re talking summer camps for the kiddos. A local college is using your child’s video gaming hobby as a way to teach coding.
Dare we say summer is almost here. Have no fear, because GFC-MSU is offering new summer camps where kids are learning how to make their own
Fortnite Style Video and self-defense mechanisms.
After realizing there wasn't a lot of "STEM" (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) related camps for kids in the Electric City, GFC-MSU is making sure there is.
Meaning, along with having opportunities to gain skills in baking, knitting, karate, and storytelling, your kiddos will be learning all about the science of coding through video games. Yes, we always tell our kid’s to get off their Xbox, but their gaming “addictions” may lead to a life long passion for science and technology.
"That's a job in the future. It teaches kids not only how to play video games which is great, but it's the back end. How to build video games, how to code, how to work with cybersecurity," said Heather Palermo, the Director of GFC-MSU's Lifelong Learning Center.
Camps range from 59-159 dollars, all supplies included. But, don’t let that deter your kids from signing up because GFC-MSU is offering 25, 100 dollar camp scholarships. Click here for more details.