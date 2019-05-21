GREAT FALLS- A Dodson man is on a mission to make sure cancer patients and their families don't have to struggle financially.
A three-year-old liver cancer survivor is inspiring her dad to give back to cancer patients and their families.
It's called "Fight For Our Future". All thanks to Wesley KillEagle Jr.- It's an MMA boxing match and fundraiser happening in Malta, Montana on June 1st, 2019. And, all proceeds are going towards the Ronald McDonald House in Seattle, Washington.
It's where the family spent a good chunk of their time when they had to relocate to Seattle for Payton's treatments for about six to eight months until Payton was cancer-free.
Killeagle says the Ronald McDonald House gave them the support they needed along with providing them meals- one less thing they needed to worry about.
At this point, the only two things crossing KillEagle Jr.'s mind was: his daughter getting better and affording Payton's treatments.
"The whole time I was thinking, I just bought a house, I just bought a van, I just became a single father, wondering how I was going to pay my bills,” said Wesley KillEagle Jr.
Those worries soon became eased as the surrounding Dodson community rallied behind the KillEagle's.
They ended up raising enough money to cover Payton's medical costs.
Feeling overwhelmed from the support, KillEagle Jr., wanted to give back to people in both Montana and Washington. Which is why he's putting on "Fight for Our Future" for its the second year.
So far, "Fight for Our Future" has raised $6,000. KillEagle Jr. says, someday his ultimate goal, is to show up to the Ronald McDonald house with a $5,000 check for every family.