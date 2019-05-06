Local organization preventing child abuse

GREAT FALLS- Recent studies show there are high child abuse rates in the Electric City. Here’s how one local non-profit is trying to change those statistics.
A non-profit organization called, the Dandelion Foundation is on a mission to end child abuse and family violence in the Electric City. Right now, they tell us they're currently going through a process to receive a grant for a program called, Darkness to Light- a program gear towards preventing child sexual abuse.
The Dandelion Foundation says, nationally, one and 10 children are experiencing some form of child sexual abuse. That same statistic applies right here in Great Falls. In fact, we have the highest rates of child abuse across the Treasure State.
However, that statistic doesn't include unreported cases. Even though child abuse rates in Great Falls are increasing, the Dandelion Foundation says this actually means it's a sign law enforcement and Child Protective Services are doing their job.
"In school, it's not really talked about,” said Kayla, a youth volunteer for the Kolor Me Fun Run 4 Kids.
"We want to bring a lot of that prevention to the schools because you're seeing a lot of this in the schools, and people are keeping tight lip because they don't want to the stigma or because of the pressure and the victim shaming, and not being believed,” said Katie Cunningham, the President of Dandelion Foundation.
The Dandelion Foundation says child abuse isn't commonly reported. If just one person is telling law enforcement and CPS, "hey you might want to look into this" it could make or break the lead on a potential case. Also, if you see children deviating from their normal behaviors this could be a sign of child abuse.
In an effort to raise money for Darkness to Light they’ll be hosting their 5th Annual Kolor Me 4 Kids Fun Run at Saturday, May 11th. This year, there will be more food vendors, color stations, and a boutique truck. For more details click here.