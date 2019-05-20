How does the Great Falls parking meter app work?

GREAT FALLS- This morning, May 20th we're breaking down the City of Great Falls’ parking app, and how it can make your life a little easier.
Do you carry spare change around? Well, just in case you don't, the City of Great Falls says, they're trying to make paying for parking downtown less of a burden with their Passport Parking app. We met up with those in charge of running this app to see how it works.
City officials say there's been some confusion with the app's usage. It's because when you use the app, the meter doesn't physically show the time. But, parking authorities can see online through the app's programming when you're meter will run out.
When using the app, city officials say, if you're handicapped and utilizing the handicap parking spots, you can be in that spot all day. Of course, you have to pay, but the app will understand it's a handicap spot and won't make you renew your payment every two hours. But, if you're parking in a regular spot, you must re-up your payment and move your car every two hours.
"I use the parking meter app probably about 90 percent of the time. It's pretty convenient, you don't have to worry about the change,” said Fred Boekel, a resident in Great Falls
A local cafe owner tells us, she's seen her customers who use the app, stay longer because they can re-up their meter right inside of the cafe on their phone. We talked with another person who agrees with this, and tells us they like using this app because their phone alerts them saying "you have five minutes left until your meter runs out."
As for why the city decided to switch to this, city officials say, they wanted to make it more convenient for younger generations who don't always carry change around.