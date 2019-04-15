Some breaking news out of the University of Montana tonight. Griz head basketball coach Travis DeCuire and UM have agreed upon a new three year contract extension. The deal replaces the current three-year deal, and lasts until June 2022.
DeCuire just completed his fifth season at his alma mater, leading Montana to the NCAA Tournament with a 26-9 record. Over the past two seasons, the Grizzlies have won two Big Sky Conference regular-season titles, two Big Sky Tournament championships, and have played in the NCAA Tournament both seasons. Their 52 wins are the most in a two-year stretch in school history.
In 2018, DeCuire became the fastest coach in Big Sky Conference history to reach 50 conference wins.