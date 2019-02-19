2019 zoning regulations revision hearing

GREAT FALLS- The community is in a stir of confusion today, this after rumors surfaced regarding changes to the county zoning regulations. As it turns out, revisions haven't been made for the last seven years, and state lawmakers want them to be looked at.
There were rumors that they would be changed due to the potential slaughterhouse. However, Planning Board Chairman Elliott Merja says those are false.
"Most people read a little bit and see oh it's going to change dramatically and we won't have a say. Well now's your time to get your say in and help us help the planning department because they're the ones that have to administer this,” said Merja.
All hearings are open to the public. The next meeting will be held in March, sometime during the evening, and most likely at the Montana Expo Park.