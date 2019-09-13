BOZEMAN- Hop on a bike and get your cardio session in at a special spin class to benefit local firefighters.
Join the crew at Zephyr Cycling Studio on Third Avenue this weekend as they support the Bozeman Firefighters IAFF L613 for National Firefighters Appreciation Month.
The crew at the local spin bike gym will donate funds raised from Sunday's class to Benevolent Fund.
The Benevolent Fund is a nonprofit operated by the Bozeman Firefighters IAFF L613 that works to help with public safety and disaster preparedness.
You can sign up for the class, which runs from 11:15 AM to 12:30 PM, here.