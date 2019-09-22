BOZEMAN, Mont. - Lockhorn Cider House is turning leftover apples into an appetizing new beverage, and you can be a part of it.
If your backyard has become more apple mush than grass, Bozeman's only cider house has a solution for you.
"We wanted to include everyone else in Bozeman," says Lockhorn Cider House bartender Kellie Swanson. "So, taking their apples from their front yard that usually just fall onto the ground and then rot, and then making them into a cider that everyone can enjoy."
That fruitful bounty taken from trees around the city will make for a brand new cider made specifically for the Bozeman community: the appropriately-named "Backyard Blend."
And the cider house isn't picky about the type of apples, as long as they're being picked. The size, type, and condition of the apples (as long as it's not rotten) don't make a difference for the cider.
This is the first year Lockhorn has reached out to the Bozeman community for apples, but the response has been overwhelmingly positive.
"People have been like, 'That's an awesome idea! I never know what to do with them. They all just go to waste every year and we're excited to bring them in and try the cider,'" Swanson says.
In just a week, the business has nearly filled a massive tub with community apples.
For every 25 pounds of apples (about one bucket's worth), you'll get one free cider.
But which free cider you'll drink isn't the only choice to make: donors can also choose which local nonprofit (Bozeman Symphony, Gallatin Valley Land Trust, and HAVEN) to donate ten percent of the cider's profits to.
The creation of the Backyard Blend will involved the public in more ways than one.
Community members are invited to the Lockhorn Orchard in Bozeman for a barbecue on October 4 to learn about the cider-making process and see the apples pressed into the Backyard Blend.
You can drop apples off during Lockhorn's business hours every day until October 3.