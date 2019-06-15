DRY FORK – A group with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks captured a young grizzly bear Friday evening, after it found the animal exploring a neighborhood north of Conrad.
In a Facebook post, the FWP Prairie Bear Monitor said the move was a preventative one, since they believed there was a high chance of conflict between the bear and local residents. The homeowners had their belongings secure, but the young grizzly had reportedly wondered close to peoples’ homes despite attempts to drive it away.
The bear weighed 142 pounds. The Prairie Bear Monitor said the bear could’ve been in the neighborhood for several reasons.
“Oftentimes, young bears are dumb and don’t know to stay away from houses,” said the group. “Other times, young bears use areas closer to homes to get away from larger, more dominant bears that hold better habitat away from people.”
Crews with FWP have since moved the grizzly to the Blackleaf Wildlife Management Area. The bear now has a collar for the department to track of movements, in case it ever decides to return to the area.
“We home the experience of being captured will help teach her to stay away from homes, which is better for everyone,” wrote the Prairie Bear Monitor in the post.