You wanted to know why Bozeman Schools don't close, we looked into it

BOZEMAN- Snow days in Bozeman aren’t few and far between their nonexistent.
With schools across the state closing, this week due to such severe weather the Bozeman Public School District remained open.
So we did some investigating, and one department in the city takes some ownership in keeping schools open.
The Streets Division says they are in part to blame for keeping the City and Bozeman Public Schools open.
City plows hit the streets and don't stop.
The main focus is the main arterials and then surrounding smaller streets.
With those main arterials, plowed school buses and streamlined buses can move efficiently getting kids to school.
“It’s important to us to keep those [main roads] open so schools aren’t closed we would like to keep the buses running as much as we can including streamline,” Streets Superintendent
John Vandelinder said, “I know they’ve had some difficulties getting around there’s a lot of snow on the side of the roads if they have to pull over and pick somebody up it’s tough to get going again.”
Which is why Vandelinder has his team out moving snow long before we even wake up.
They hit the roads at 3 A.M. and keep moving until its clear.
So for all the kids at home, you now have your answer.
- BOZEMAN SCHOOLS ARE OPEN TODAY- FRIDAY, MARCH 1, 2018
- BUTTE SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED TODAY- FRIDAY, MARCH 1, 2018
- BELGRADE SCHOOLS CLOSED TODAY- FRIDAY, MARCH 1, 2018