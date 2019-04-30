It is May of 2019, but if you can believe it, Yellowstone National Park is already busy planning for the Summer of 2020.
Bookings open Wednesday morning for Summer 2020.
The park's concessionaire, Xanterra, is busy setting up additional phone banks and temporary offices to deal with the massive amounts of calls they're expecting.
You can book online or over the phone.
Online bookings open at 6 a.m.
If you're booking over the phone you can start calling at 7 a.m.
The park has several helpful hacks posted here.
If you get a "service is unavailable" message or a busy signal-- that means the system is at capacity.
They recommend you try again later in the day.
And a reminder-- tomorrow is just the *start* of the booking season.
Experts tell us there will still be options well after tomorrow.