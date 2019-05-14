Yellowstone officials are offering a succinct reminder to drivers touring the park: Honk!
A Yellowstone media release says on Saturday, May 11, a black bear in the Tower-Roosevelt area approached cars and put its paws on them.
It's not the first time - in May 2018, a black bear fed by people approached a car and looked into the windows. A grizzly also played with a car antenna that month.
Park officials remind everyone that when bears get used to people and cars, they can become a danger to others and then have to be euthanized.
So simply HONK! when a bear approaches your vehicle to scare them off and help protect them.