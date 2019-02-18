YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Yellowstone National Park officials are reaching out to the public for input on a proposal to add more housing for seasonal employees in the park.
Following its third busiest year on record, the park is running into a good problem: with increasing visitor numbers, more concessionaires have been hired to keep up with the foot traffic. But currently, those new concessions employees don’t have anywhere to stay during the park’s famously busy tourist season.
The proposed housing would add 25 RV sites and a bath house to the West Entrance, and 14 RV sites and 6 modular homes would be added into a restored camper loop in Canyon Village. The project would also renovate existing comfort stations in the Canyon Village area to be used as shower and laundry facilities.
According to the park, redevelopment at Canyon in 2017 increased guest capacity to 2,200 people in the village per night, forcing the park to hire more employees to live on-site during the summer season.
But the park says the expansion of the guest area has lead to overcrowding of the employee dormitories in Canyon.
In West Yellowstone, General Store employees are forced to live in more expensive housing outside of the park while they wait for the snow to melt enough for them to access Yellowstone’s interior and start preparing the concessions for tourists. The new park housing would give them temporary accommodation until the interior is accessible.
A final decision on the proposal is expected in early summer 2019.
The deadline for public comments is Thursday, February 28. To learn more about the project and add your comment, follow this link.