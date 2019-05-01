YELLOWSTONE- Yellowstone National Park Lodges operated by Xanterra opens for 2020 booking on Wednesday, May 1.
The company expects to take more than 6,000 bookings in a single day from people planning a trip that for many is once in a lifetime.
On May 1 at 7 a.m. the calls will flow in with National Park lovers dreaming of the perfect view of Old Faithful.
Xanterra staff will be standing by ready to take that phone call and assist you in planning your vacation for 2020.
But before you pick up the phone there are some important things you need to figure out to be ready to book that vacation.
- Know your dates
- Know what you would like to see
- Have a budget ready
- Figure out the location you like to stay
- Know the exact number of people traveling in your party
These are things that will help employees who will be booking your trip accommodate you faster and more efficiently.
It's also important to note callers will be limited to one reservation per call and should try to have flexibility with dates if possible.
You also can book online starting at 6 a.m.
The assistant director of retail sales, Brad Harbach, expects higher online bookings.
“We will handle upwards of 2500 calls a day and will handle 75% more than that through our online reservation system,” said Harbach.
Which totals roughly 6,000 online bookings just on May 1.
Harbach says the call center employees are geared up with more computers, extra staff and added bandwidth to make sure their system can handle everything going on.
The phones will start ringing at 7 a.m. and will not stop ringing until 8 p.m.
This is not the only day you can book online, just the first day for 2020.