YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - As the weather warms up, it's time to get the fishing poles out once again. And for those interested in fishing in Yellowstone National Park, a series of community meetings are being held to give residents around the park more insight into the park's efforts to preserve its aquatic species.
Yellowstone is making moves to conserve its native cutthroat trout and arctic greyling. Leader of the Native Fish Conservation Program at the first national park, Todd Koel, says a big emphasis for the park is preserving the cutthroat in Yellowstone Lake, which are threatened by invasive lake trout.
Koel says the meetings will include a presentation on the efforts Yellowstone has made to preserve its native fish and a Q&A for guests.
He says it's important to hold these public forums so that people can stay involved with the park's efforts to protect both its fish and its anglers.
"Each year we like to do a public meetings and provide these updates to the public so people can have a really good understanding of what's going on and the progress that we've made," says Koel.
The first meeting of the year took place in Bozeman on Monday night, but more meetings are planned for West Yellowstone and Wyoming:
Tuesday, April 30: West Yellowstone, MT, West Yellowstone Visitor Center (30 Yellowstone Ave)
Tuesday, May 7: Cody, WY, The Cody Hotel (32 West Yellowstone Ave)
Wednesday, May 8: Jackson, WY, Wort Hotel (50 N. Glenwood St)
All meetings will take place from 7-8:30 PM.
Fishing season in Yellowstone starts May 25. For more information on fishing in the park, head to Yellowstone's fishing page.