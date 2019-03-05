A viral video posted in late February appears to show a bison charging at riders on snowmobiles.
On Feb. 23, YouTube user Eric P posted three videos of the incident, which has gone viral.
The Daily Mail posted an astonished recap of the encounter, describing a "crazed bison" and "terrified tourists." One video is taken from a snow coach, while another is from the back of a snowmobile.
"And in a particularly scary moment the driver of sled seven is forced to think on their feet as they find the bison directly in front of them," writes the Daily Mail.
We're reaching out to Yellowstone National Park to learn more about the incident.
Yellowstone National Park safety guidelines advise visitors to never approach wildlife in the park, because wild animals can be unpredictable: "The safest (and often best) view of wildlife is from inside a car. Always stay at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all other animals, including bison and elk."