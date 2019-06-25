BOZEMAN- A 10-year-old Bozeman boy who beat high-risk neuroblastoma cancer is asking for people to step forward and donate blood.
Caden Shrauger says he's doing great and his cancer is in remission, and he's determined to help others with illnesses.
Caden received 35 life-saving blood transfusions and was poked more than 150 times.
The cancer is still fresh in the mind for his mom, Pam Shrauger.
She says kids like Caden are why it's so important to donate blood, and area blood banks are in a shortage.
“It feels good, it feels like we’re helping other people like we’re giving back to people who helped help me,” Caden said.
He's asking people to step up and donate blood at one of the upcoming Vitalant blood bank drives.
“I hadn’t had all these transfusions and all these pokes and all that sort of stuff I probably wouldn’t have been okay,” Caden said.
He added that he’s incredibly grateful for all the support from the community and he’s truly looking forward to giving all of this blood to the blood bank.
Vitalant is hosting blood drives Wednesday, June 26, 10 AM to 3 PM at The Commons Auditorium and Thursday, June 27 from 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM. Learn more about donating and sign up for a blood drive here.