The holiday MADE fair gathered more than 200 art vendors from across the region to the Adams Center in Missoula to sell handmade gifts to thousands of holiday shoppers. The youngest vendor at the fair isn't selling her creations for profit, but giving dozens of young girls access to education.
It started out as a second grade class project to bring an all-abilities playground to Missoula, but it soon turned into something more.
"I read 'I Am Malala' and I was devastated that girls couldn't go to school because school is my favorite thing. I love going to school," Lily Miller said.
Lily is only 13 years old, but she's already an entrepreneur and philanthropist.
"I sew and sell lovebirds to help girls go to school," Lily said. "I give my proceeds to the Conscious Connections Foundation and the Malala fund.
For six years, Lily had been selling lovebirds made from recycled fabric scraps to help send girls to school in Nepal.
"Last time I checked and talked to the girls, I’ve sent around 12 girls to school for five years," Lily said.
She sells her love birds for only $9, and she said that's enough money to send a young girl to school for a month in Nepal.
"It's awesome. They will send me letters and we can talk," Lily said. "It’s just really cool because they’re all the way across the world."
Lily's mother said she's incredibly proud of her daughter, not only because she's helping people across the world, but also because she's teaching others right here in Big Sky country.
"She wants to teach her friends that you can also make a difference. You can start with a little project and even though you might be really little, you can make a big difference in the world. That's been one of the most beautiful things," Lily's mother Terry Miller said.
You can buy a lovebird to send a young girl to school in Nepal on Lily's Lovebirds website.