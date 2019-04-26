Police Lights

BOZEMAN - A lost hiker used GPS on his phone to help searchers find him late last night.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old boy went hiking on Sypes Canyon Trail, went off-trail and got lost in deep snow.

He was able to call his dad, who asked for Gallatin County to send help. 

Search and rescuers say the teen used a GPS app to text his coordinates, and hikers helped him get back to the trailhead by 1:30 AM Friday.

Reach Air Medical Services also helped confirm his location.

The sheriff says the teen carried water and was "well prepared" to spend the night in the woods if necessary.

