Cayden James Leonard

Cayden James Leonard, in a picture posted to a GoFundMe honoring his memory.

 GoFundMe

LIVINGSTON - A family is mourning the loss of a 11-year-old boy after he was hit by a car on Thursday, July 18.

According to a post by his mother Cassidy Sallee Leonard, Cayden James Leonard was killed by a car while riding his bike.

In the post, Leonard describes her son as "the most stubborn, strong willed, loving, and compassionate person I've ever met," calling him her "shining star."

A GoFundMe had been set up in his honor and to support funeral expenses. As of Sunday afternoon, it had already raised more than $3,700, with the original goal being $1,000.

The family plans to release a statement regarding Cayden's death.

Tags

News For You