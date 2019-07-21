LIVINGSTON - A family is mourning the loss of a 11-year-old boy after he was hit by a car on Thursday, July 18.
According to a post by his mother Cassidy Sallee Leonard, Cayden James Leonard was killed by a car while riding his bike.
In the post, Leonard describes her son as "the most stubborn, strong willed, loving, and compassionate person I've ever met," calling him her "shining star."
A GoFundMe had been set up in his honor and to support funeral expenses. As of Sunday afternoon, it had already raised more than $3,700, with the original goal being $1,000.
The family plans to release a statement regarding Cayden's death.