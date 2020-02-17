BOZEMAN - A 66-year-old man reportedly died of heart attack on the groomed trails east of Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital on Sunday.
A Facebook post from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says they received a 9-1-1 call from a cross-country skier who saw a woman giving CPR to the man.
The Bozeman Fire Department and the Bozeman Police Department responded and located the man. Gallatin County Search and Rescue had to transport the man using snowmobiles and a four-wheeler, because an ambulance was not able to access their location.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says the man passed away from the heart attack.