BOZEMAN -- A 16-year-old girl was reported missing in Bozeman.
Bozeman Police say Gabrielle Harding's last known whereabouts were at West Babcock Street and North 24th Avenue in Bozeman on Jan. 20.
She is described to have blue/brown hair with blue eyes, weighs 143 pounds and stands 5 feet 7 inches tall.
Police are unsure what clothing she was wearing, or if she was in a car or on foot when she was last seen.
Anyone with information on where Gabriella is, is urged to contact Detective Scott McCormick at 406- 582-2957, Crimestoppers at 406-586-1131 or email crimetips@bozeman.net.
The investigation is ongoing.