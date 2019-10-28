Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH 4 TO 8 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS AND OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...GALLATIN AND MADISON COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 AM MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOWFALL RATES COULD APPROACH 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR FOR A PERIOD OF TIME EARLY THIS AFTERNOON. MOTORIST SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR A SLOW EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN