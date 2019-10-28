Montana Department of Transportation is reporting vehicle wrecks outside of the Missoula and Bozeman areas on Monday morning.
MDT reported there are multiple vehicle slide-off accidents on the eastbound and westbound lanes on I-90 between Bozeman and Belgrade. MDT warns drivers to drive slow and pay extra attention. Drivers should expect delays and slower speeds around the area.
MDT also reported a vehicle spin-out leading to a lane blockage on US-93, about four and a half miles north of the I-90 highway and 93 north junction. Drivers should expect single lane traffic in this area, according to MDT.