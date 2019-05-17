BOZEMAN - Montana State University is investigating after a construction worker fell 30 feet down an elevator shaft on campus. The school says he walked away from the accident and is being evaluated at a hospital.
From MSU spokesman Michael Becker:
This morning, a worker for a subcontractor fell approximately 30 feet down an elevator shaft at Montana Hall, which is currently undergoing renovation. The worker walked away from the fall and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. MSU’s Safety and Risk team is looking into what happened and how we can help keep any anything like this from happening in the future.