Women’s Business Center awards $15,000 in impact grants to Three Women-Owned Businesses

BOZEMAN-The Montana Women’s Business Center at Prospera has awarded three women-owned businesses in the treasure state grants totaling up to $15,000.
The Montana Women’s Business Center received over 70 applications for their inaugural grant cycle that just launched in March of 2019.
Each applicant shared with the selection committee their story of job creation, economic growth for Montana, and how they plan to give back to the community.
The winners are-
1st place - Windrift Hill based in Conrad, sells handmade goat milk soap, lotion, body butter along with other body care products, using farm fresh goat milk from their herd of Nubian goats. They will use the funding to install a reverse osmosis water system to run the newly purchased mixing tanks which will increase productivity and efficiency by 500%.
2nd place - Agile Focus Designs based in Bozeman, provides accurate, agile, and user-friendly tools for microscopists in manufacturing, science, and healthcare. They enable researchers with the capability to capture dynamic events by providing 100 times faster focusing and zoom than conventional technology for wide-field and scanning microscopes. The funding will be used to produce a more compact and user-friendly electronics interface for their microscopy prototype.
3rd place - Wild Blume based in Bozeman, is a floral design studio that specializes in weddings, events and workshops inspired by the details of the wild places. The funding will be used to continue their branding campaign to a vehicle wrap on their delivery vehicle.
- Information courtesy of The Montana Women’s Business Center at Prospera