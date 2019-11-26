Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES NEAR THE MONTANA AND IDAHO BORDER, THEN 1 TO 3 INCHES ELSEWHERE. * WHERE...MADISON AND GALLATIN. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM MST THURSDAY NEAR THE MONTANA AND IDAHO BORDER. FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO 11 PM THURSDAY FOR THE NORTHERN PORTIONS OF GALLATIN AND MADISON COUNTIES. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY ON BEHALF OF THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT. ROBERT VENCENT VASECKA DROVE AWAY FROM A SENIOR CARE FACILITY IN MISSOULA AT 8:20 TUESDAY MORNING. HE IS POSSIBLY HEADING TO NORTH DAKOTA. ROBERT IS DRIVING A BLUE 2010 SUBARU FORESTER WITH MONTANA PLATE 462671B. ROBERT IS AN 85 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE WITH GRAY HAIR AND BLUE EYES. HE IS 5 FEET 8 INCHES TALL, AND WEIGHS 130 POUNDS. ROBERT SUFFERS FROM DEMENTIA AND HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE, AND HAS NOT TAKEN HIS MEDICATION. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ON ROBERT, PLEASE CALL MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-552-6300 OR DIAL 911.