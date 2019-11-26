BOZEMAN - Police received a report from a woman who said she was receiving "creepy" phone calls while at work.
She alleges she received the first call between October 31 to November 8 of an anonymous man saying, "You look real cute while you are in there cleaning."
According to documents, the woman said she later received other calls of someone breathing heavily but not talking.
After the call, the woman said she called the number back and left a voicemail asking the caller to stop. Documents say she received two more calls from an unknown number after leaving the voicemail.
On Saturday night, November 23 around 5:30, documents say she received another call of the same man saying, "I think look cute and I am wondering if I could give you a piggyback ride."
Police identified the anonymous caller as Timothy Haman, 33.
Police approached Haman at the New World Gulch trail-head on Monday, November 25 ant approximately 11:45 a.m. Documents say he told officers he made five to six phone calls to the woman in the past month because he was "lonely."
Documents allege he told police the piggyback-ride comment was not meant to be sexual, but it's "just an embarrassing fetish" that can be performed while clothed. He also told officers piggyback-rides make him feel "warm and fuzzy", according to documents.
According to documents, Haman said he received the voicemail, but did not call the woman after, nor did he go in the store the woman works at.
Haman was arrested and brought into Gallatin County Detention Center on two felony charges of stalking and privacy in communications. Haman has a previous conviction for stalking in 2011 and two previous convictions for privacy in communications. His bond is set for $30,000.