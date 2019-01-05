A woman has died after a hay bale accident in Bozeman.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says they received a call around 7:30 AM Thursday, that a woman was trapped between a hay bale and a truck at Copper Spring Ranch on Pine Butte Road in Bozeman.
Captain Jason Jarrett said Kelsey Driscoll, 30, was a ranch employee and was working alone when the accident happened. She was loading hay onto a truck when she slipped and became trapped between the truck and the bale.
Other ranch employees tried to reach her via cellphone and went to look for her when she didn't answer.
Driscoll died as a result of her injuries.
Jarrett said this is a sad accident.
Driscoll is originally from Spokane, Wash. and had worked on the ranch for about a year.