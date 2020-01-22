BUTTE- A woman has been charged with deliberate homicide after a domestic incident in Butte.
The Butte Coroner's Office identified the homicide victim as Mark W. Woodgar, 49, of Butte.
Woodgar died early Monday morning, after an incident at a residence on Trinity Loop. Butte-Silver Bow County Undersheriff George Skuletich said Woodgar was stabbed in the neck, and later died at the hospital.
Susan Criss, 23, is charged with deliberate homicide in the case.
Investigators said Criss and Woodgar were in an on-again, off-again relationship. Skuletich said Criss and Woodgar recently moved to the Aspen Apartments together. The couple recently had a baby together; the child was born just five days prior to the incident. Both the child and Criss' mother were at the apartment at the time. Skuletich said the infant is unharmed and currently in the care of the grandmother.
Police are still investigating what lead to the incident and are interviewing neighbors. Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor.
Criss is being held on $100,000 bond.
