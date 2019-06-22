GREAT FALLS – A Wolf Point man was sentenced Thursday to over three years in prison for a fatal car crash in October that left one person dead.
Andrew Preston Martell, 32, pleaded guilty in March to involuntary manslaughter.
Martell had admitted to drinking heavily on Oct. 1 before driving around the Fort Peck Indian Reservation with two other passengers on Swimming Pool Road. Later that evening, he crashed the vehicle in a ditch, causing it to roll over.
One of the passengers died on the scene. In a breathalyzer test, authorities found Martell’s blood alcohol concentration at 0.182%.
Martell was sentenced to 40 months in prison and three years of supervised release.