BOZEMAN - Montana State University's student population continues expanding, with a fall enrollment record set in 2018. But those students are running out of places to park.
Now, the state's largest university is making moves to ease the parking burden for its students, faculty, and staff - and on August 1, it'll kick off a new parking plan.
According to the university's website, parking services is doing away with the current SB, E, and F permits, and changing the labels to native names.
Permit designations will be capped and given out on a first-come, first-serve basis for the growing student body.
The guest parking experience will be smoother, thanks to a new app that can be used to pay for parking.
And the school is upgrading: getting rid of the plastic hang tags and switching to license plate recognition technology.
But students and staff have been using alternatives to the available parking for years.
“I normally park at the stadium, ‘cause it’s much cheaper and there’s always space,” Kaurie Albert, a production assistant for MSU’s Shakespeare in the Parks says.
“There is a lot of difficulties parking on campus,” says research assistant Liz Rehbein, “if you don’t get here earlier in the morning.”
The students and staff Montana Right Now talked to say the new improvements don’t address the root of the problems, and they have ideas of their own.
Research assistant Clarissa DeLeon suggest a carpooling system that students could use to connect with other students who live by them and attend classes on campus around the same time. Not only would it be a good way to reduce the number of cars on campus, she says, but It could be a way to get to know fellow Cats.
“I think that kind of superficially, the most obvious solution is adding more parking on campus,” says Rehbein. “But I think maybe a better solution is encouraging alternative transportation. Like biking, walking, carpooling, using the bus.”