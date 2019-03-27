MISSOULA - Winter isn't quite over just yet. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall in southwestern Montana on Wednesday and Thursday.
From NWS:
Sorry folks, but it looks like winter will make a brief return across portions of central Idaho and western Montana later this week. A weather system will bring a period of accumulating snowfall Wednesday night into Thursday. The best chance for seeing accumulating snow is across southwest Montana and Lemhi County in Idaho, generally for elevations above 5000 feet. A period of heavy, wet snow is expected to make roads slushy and slick Wednesday night into the Thursday morning commute. There is potential that snow could reach as low as the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys Thursday morning, but confidence in these areas seeing accumulating snow is not as high.
Forecasters are also predicting urban flooding in the Bitterroot Valley and I-90 corridor in southwest Montana through the Anaconda area:
Scattered heavy showers are expected this afternoon into the evening hours which could lead to localized flooding issues. The main concern is for the Camas Prairie, the Bitterroot Valley, and the I-90 corridor in Southwest Montana (including Anaconda), where ongoing snow melt could combine with brief heavy rain showers. Watch out for areas prone to poor drainage, including the potential for flooding of basements and crawl spaces where heavier showers materialize.