A winter weather advisory is in effect on Monday, with new snow accumulation in areas of Montana. That could lead to travel on the mountain passes, with Lolo Pass, Lookout Pass, and Lost Trail pass most heavily impacted.

The passes will be packed with new snow. We'll also see light snow in the valleys and icy road conditions.

Tuesday night through Thursday will bring another round of winter weather conditions, with freezing rain and snow.

Any roads and sidewalks left untreated may be slick, especially in northwest Montana when the freezing rain moves in Wednesday morning. The morning commute may also be slow due to icy conditions.