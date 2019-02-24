BOZEMAN - Southwest Montana is in the midst of a large winter storm that’s going to continue to pummel the area over the next few days.
A winter storm warning from the National Weather Service is in effect until Tuesday evening at 5 PM throughout southwest Montana, with as much as 12 inches of snow in the valley and 18 in the mountains expected.
Montana Highway Patrol reported seeing many weather-related crashes throughout the day on Sunday, mostly as a result of drivers going too fast for the changing road conditions.
MHP reminds drivers of a few things to keep in mind while driving over the next few days: keeping seat belts buckled and always giving yourself more time to get where you’re going.
Trooper Derek Stoner says he saw the plows out in Bozeman on Sunday morning, but just because the road is cleared, that doesn’t mean you need to go full speed.
“People… aren’t adjusting to the conditions as fast as the conditions are changing,” says Stoner.
He tells drivers to have their headlights on at all times, which will help make your visibility better for other drivers.
“The blowing snow can really reduce visibility levels out here,” he says.
Stoner also advises drivers to make sure they have fully-stocked emergency kits, including blankets, water, and snacks, in case they get stranded.