A wildfire is reported between Manhattan and Belgrade in Gallatin County and the frontage road is closed.
The Bozeman Fire Department says they're assisting with the fire, and drivers should take alternate routes.
Firefighters say the fire was sparked by a train, and the blaze is stretching over a few miles.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Department says the Frontage Road is shut down between 4 Dot Lane and Manhattan. I-90 is still open.
-Reporting by Rachel Louise Just